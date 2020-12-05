The Weeknd teams up with Spanish singer Rosalia for Blinding Lights remix; Watch

The Weeknd and Spanish singer Rosalia recently joined forces to collaborate on the former’s song Blinding Lights, and churning out a remix of the same song.

The Weeknd recently released the remix of his song Blinding Lights featuring Rosalia, who sings in Spanish on the new track! The Grammy-winning singer, who was completely snubbed for the upcoming 2021 awards show, teased the song on his social media pages by sharing a photo of him and Rosalia together.

The Weeknd and Rosalia released a lyric video for the remix, which features footage of their photoshoot for the single artwork. “I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights / No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch,” The Weeknd sings on the track. Rosalia sings in English while appearing on the choruses, but all of her verses are in Spanish.

You can watch the full video here:

If you missed it, The Weeknd previously made headlines after he slammed the Grammys after not being nominated. The 30-year-old Blinding Lights superstar spoke out for the first time since the nominations were announced for the 2021 Grammys, where he received zero nominations for his album After Hours, despite the critical and commercial success and having a chart history-making smash. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he wrote on Instagram.

Just before speaking out, a report broke that The Weeknd‘s snub may have to do with an alleged ultimatum he was given in terms of either performing at the awards show or at the Super Bowl.

ALSO READ: Grammy head REACTS to The Weeknd calling the award show ‘corrupt’; Says he ‘empathizes’ with the singer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×