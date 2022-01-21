The Weeknd thinks Angelina Jolie is his 'ultimate muse'; Duo 'have had a few meetups'; Report

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd had sparked romance rumours in 2021, and recently, it seemed to fans that the singer also alluded to Jolie in one of his new songs. However, US Weekly has reported that The Weeknd finds the actress "to be his ultimate muse."

According to US Weekly's insider, the duo reportedly has "more things in common than people would think." The two of them have also "had a few meetups," however, according to US Weekly's report, "there is nothing romantic going on between them." The two were first spotted together in July 2021 and has been on dinners and concerts with each other. Many reports had also stated that the two were really good friends and nothing more. But, neither The Weeknd nor Jolie has opened up about their rumoured friendship yet.

However, the report has also noted how the two became friends due to Jolie's kids who are "crazy about him and they love him and his music." "They have all become quite buddy buddy and the kids find it so cool that their mom has a connection with The Weeknd," US Weekly has reported. For those unversed, Angelina Jolie shares 6 kids with ex Brad Pitt, Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Recently, Jolie was also spotted with her kids at different premieres of her movie Eternals. During a conversation with E!'s Daily Pop, she revealed that her kids have been "very excited about the film [Eternals]."

