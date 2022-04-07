The Weeknd threatens to drop out of Coachella music festival, demands Kanye West's paycheck

Coachella's drama is still unfolding. Coachella organisers reportedly sought to take advantage of The Weeknd when he stepped in to replace Kanye West as the festival's headliner later this month. As per Page Six, the musician vowed to quit if he wasn't paid the same as West, who was due to earn USD 8 million-plus a USD 500,000 production fee.

Coachella organisers revealed early Wednesday that The Weeknd, 32, and dance music band Swedish House Mafia would fill the rapper's spots on April 17 and April 24. However, a music insider informed that the agreement for the Blinding Lights singer was not yet finalised. The source said, “The Weeknd came in at short notice to take Kanye’s top spot. But Phil Anschutz [who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live] wanted to hold on to Kanye’s money and pay The Weeknd far less, just a few million. The festival would pocket the rest.”

This week, the ruse sparked tense talks between The Weeknd's management and Anschutz's Goldenvoice, which organises the festival. Meanwhile, it was reported, as per Page Six, earlier this week that West bailed on the gig less than two weeks before showtime because he "wants to get help" after publicly dragging former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media, resulting in a 24-hour Instagram suspension and the cancellation of his Grammys performance.

Interestingly, in other news, Kendall Jenner responded subtly to the news that The Weeknd would replace her ex-brother-in-law, Kanye West, as a Coachella headliner in 2022. The model, 26, added a prayer hands emoji to the Take My Breath singer's Instagram post-Wednesday, which included the new lineup for the California-based music festival.

