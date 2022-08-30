Daniel Radcliffe starrer Biopic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Release Date

Alfred Matthew Yankovic, professionally known as "Weird Al" Yankovic, is an American singer, musician, and actor famous for his humorous songs that are often parodies of famous pop songs. This 62-year-old parody artist has always intrigued the interest of fans and celebrities. This fall, he is getting his biopic after all.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story: Trailer

Roku released the latest trailer for “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” and the first look of the movie is as weird and iconic as it should be. Daniel Radcliffe was seen in gorgeous curly hair while playing the lead role of "Weird Al" Yankovic and Evan Rachel Wood is seen playing the iconic role of Madonna. In addition, Rainn Wilson was seen as Dr. Demento, and Quinta Brunson was seen as Oprah Winfrey.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story: Release date

While a full-length trailer for the movie is already released, the highly awaited biopic will premiere on The Roku Channel on the 4th of November, 2022. The unique biopic has to be Roku’s biggest original film.

In one of the latest interviews, Daniel Radcliffe shared, "It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done. If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

The fans are going to love this unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time.