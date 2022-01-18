Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Daniel Radcliffe to essay the Grammy winner in upcoming biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has recently been confirmed to play the role of musician 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe has recently been in the news for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion and his role in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's The Lost City.

For those unversed, Yankovic has been the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time as he was greatly known for parodying the works of his musical contemporaries. The musician has been a five-time Grammy winner and his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first-ever comedy album in the history of Billboard to debut at the number 1 spot in the Top 200 chart. Yankovic has also been among the only three artists to land top 40 hits in each of the last four decades. The other musicians in the category are Madonna and Michael Jackson.

While not much has been announced about the biopic, according to Deadline, the upcoming biopic about 'Weird Al' aka Yankovic will show his childhood to his sudden rise to fame while touching upon his love affairs. The biopic is being produced by Yankovic himself along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Whitney Haddock, Tim Headington, Lia Burman and Max Silva.

About the choice of Daniel Radcliffe playing the part, Yankovic himself showed support to the actor. "I'm very happy to say we're on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for," Yankovic said, via Deadline.

