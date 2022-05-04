Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe flaunts a buff look, rocks the accordion in the biopic

Ever since it was announced that Daniel Radcliffe will be playing Weird Al Yankovic in the biopic based on the American artist, fans have been excited to watch the same. The first trailer of the upcoming film has now been released and it shows Radcliffe completely transforming into Yankovic. The trailer is set to Yancovic's Like a Surgeon track.

The film has been titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and it also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna; Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr Demento; and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents, Mary and Nick. In the first trailer of the film, Radcliffe can be seen sporting Yankovic's famous aloha shirts. At one point in the trailer he also excitedly asks, "Anyone got an accordion?"

In one of the scenes, Radcliffe is seen sporting a buff physique as he is seen performing shirtless on stage while seemingly taking swigs of alcohol from a bottle. Yankovic has co-written the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also directing. The movie is set to stream on the Roku Channel this year.

Check out the trailer here:

The film will follow Yankovic's life and career, from being a gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time who went to become a Grammy-winning artist. The musician's celebrity affairs and instant rise to fame will all be chronicled in the new film.

Yankovic has been known to be the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first-ever comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

