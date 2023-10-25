'Weird Barbie': Hailey Bieber shares adorable childhood pictures, fans think she's hinting at Halloween costume with husband Justin

With Halloween here in less than a week, the preparations for trick or treating, dinners, and most importantly the costuming are in progress for those who celebrate. Hailey Bieber has been an active participant and even shared a peek into her and Justin Bieber's house all set with spooky decorations a while back. The model got her hands on her childhood photos recently and shared two with her fans, giving a glimpse into her childhood self.

Hailey connected her images to a character from the 2023 blockbuster film Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, fans were quick to gush about her cuteness and mused this could be a potential hint at her costume this year. Keep reading for more.

Hailey Bieber shares adorable childhood pictures, calls herself 'Weird Barbie'

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share two throwback images from her childhood. Hailey wrote, "Weird Barbie" on the first image, referring to Kate McKinnon's character from Barbie. The super cute image saw her sporting a hairstyle slightly resembling the one characterized by Weird Barbie in the film. In the photo, Hailey dutifully sat in front of a blue background as she smiled wearing a striped dress and collared cardigan.

The next image featured her smiling even wider wearing the same outfit as she sat with her friends and held a sign. The second photo also gave a full glimpse at young Hailey wearing sandals and socks with the look. Hailey has been gearing up for Halloween and even posted a photo dump detailing how the first half of her October went. Meanwhile, fans adored her throwback pictures. They were also quick to muse that it might be a potential hint.

Fans think Hailey Bieber is hinting at Halloween costume

Some even made their opinion known, stating it might be Hailey's hint at a potential Barbie costume for Halloween this year around. One user wrote, "Hailey may be hinting at a Barbie costume for Halloween!" Another said, "Hailey dressing up as weird Barbie for Halloween is quite possibly the most iconic thing she's ever done." A third felt, "With what Hailey posted, I'm pretty sure Hailey and Justin will dress up as Barbie and Ken this year."

Recently, Hailey was spotted at Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday party at Funke in Beverly Hills, California. She has also been spotted on several breakfast outings and coffee runs with Justin ever since she returned from France after attending the Paris Fashion Week.

