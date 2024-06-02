Welcome To Derry: Bill Skarsgard To Reprise The Role Of Pennywise In The Upcoming It Prequel; DEETS

Bill Skarsgård is back as It/Pennywise in the upcoming Warner Bros. Television series Welcome To Derry (working title), a prequel to the 2017 hit movie It and its sequel, It Chapter Two. Skarsgård not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer, reports Deadline.

Why is Bill Skarsgård getting recast as It/Pennywise?

Bill Skarsgård's return to Welcome to Derry is significant for several reasons. Playing the shapeshifting entity Pennywise, his character's age ensures a seamless connection to the 2017 movie, which takes place in 1989, decades after the events of the prequel set in the 1960s. Since none of the original film's main characters would be alive during that time, Skarsgård's return is exceptionally fitting.

Additionally, Skarsgård's portrayal of Pennywise has already explored aspects of the character's origin in It: Chapter Two, further tying his return to the prequel's potential storyline continuity. This avoids the challenge of recasting Pennywise so soon after Skarsgård's well-received performance.

Welcome To Derry: All we know so far about the upcoming movie

The show brings together key talents from the It movies, including director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, and co-producer Jason Fuchs, who worked on adapting Stephen King's horror classic for TV.

Andy Muschietti will direct four out of nine episodes in the series. Set in the world of King’s It universe, Welcome To Derry expands on the vision established by Muschietti in the successful films, which collectively earned $1.17 billion worldwide.

The series is based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, inspired by King’s novel It. It is produced by Double Dream, the production company of Andy and Barbara Muschietti, alongside Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. Fuchs, who penned the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners.

Skarsgård joins a cast that includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. This project marks Skarsgård’s return to King’s streaming TV world and reunites him with WBTV after his role in the studio’s Hulu series Castle Rock.

Skarsgård’s recent work includes appearances in John Wick: Chapter 4, with upcoming roles in The Crow, Nosferatu, Locked, and Emperor. He is represented by WME, Magnolia Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

