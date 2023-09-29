'Welcome to the world of Rhode skin': Hailey Bieber rocks sneakers with mini dress, posts behind-the-scenes photo dump for lip tint launch

Hailey Bieber has been awaiting the launch of her latest Rhode product for a while and now with the lip tints being available, the model is excited for everyone to use it. She recently posted a photo dump on her Instagram prior to the release of the skincare line's product, and she included several behind-the-scenes images and clips from her life for the fans to see.

The 26-year-old, who is married to Justin Bieber, recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with him and jet-setted to Mexico, New York City, and Tokyo before her recent trip to Paris for the Fashion Week. Hailey was spotted at the Saint Laurent show with a plethora of stars like Austin Butler and Demi Moore. Here's a look at her photodump.

Hailey Bieber posts behind-the-scenes photo dump for lip tint launch

She captioned the post, "PEPTIDE LIP TINTS coming tomorrow 9am pst [brown heart emoji] [ballet shoes emoji]. @rhode will be available in France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and Italy starting tomorrow at 9am pst. [x6 sparkle emojis]. welcome to the world of rhode skin," as she teased the lip tint launch. She also slipped in some casual outfit images into the dump. The first image saw her wearing the Espresso tint from the collection on her lips.

Hailey Bieber sips coffee, rocks sneakers with mini dress

The next was a behind-the-scenes clip from the photoshoot of the tints. Hailey had her hair tied in a top bun with a pink scrunchie. She wore vintage black and gold sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings as she flaunted her legs and the ballet slippers she had on in reference to the shade Ribbon from the collection. The next image was a casual picture of her standing on a staircase wearing a brown mini-dress with sneakers and sleek gold jewelry.

The dress had vertical stripes on it and she paired the sports shoes with white ankle socks. The next slide featured a closeup of her pink ballet slippers, a promo shot of the Espresso lip tint, an image of all four lip tints in their packaging, and a selfie of her with a cup of coffee. Hailey is bare-faced and sleepy with a black hoodie, sweatpants, and sunglasses on.

Hailey Bieber in Paris, France

The socialite wore a full-sleeved black dress with a back cutout for the Saint Laurent fashion show and shared stunning images of the look on her social media. Recently, she also channeled some pink princess ballerina vibes in a Tory Burch mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The media personality shared pictures of the look on her profile with the first one being a photo of her sipping on something in a teacup.

