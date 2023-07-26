Welcome to Wrexham 2: When is season two of Ryan Reynolds starrer docuseries releasing? Here's what we know

American sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham is back to take you on an emotional ride of dreams, football, and team spirit with season two. The docuseries first premiered on August 24, 2022, and received critical acclaim as well as a positive audience response. Here's everything you need to know about the new season of the award-winning sports-based series including the release date, synopsis, and more details about the documentary.

When is Welcome to Wrexham season 2 releasing?

Season two of Welcome to Wrexham is all set to premiere on September 12, 2023, on FX. Revolving around the story of Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C, the series stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, well-known actors and owners of the club. The two take the viewers on a journey of what it really takes to run the third-oldest professional football club in the world through its highs and lows, victories as well as losses.

The official synopsis of the documentary series reads, "Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town's historic football club." The first season of Welcome to Wrexham premiered on August 24, 2022, on FX, and ended its eighteen-episode run on October 12, 2022. The series also received several eminent awards and nominations.

Where to watch Welcome to Wrexham?

Welcome to Wrexham won two Critics Choice Television Awards and was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards. The first season revolved around the 2021–22 Wrexham A.F.C. season. While the series airs on FX, it is available to stream on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK. Season two of Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on September 12, 2023, at 10/9c, on FX and the episode will be available on the platforms the next day.

More about Welcome to Wrexham

In September 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intention to buy the football club. The deal was officially completed in February 2021. While season one revolved around the journey of the club from the moment the actors decided to buy it to the 2021–22 National League playoff semi-finals, season two will focus on the club's fight to return to the English Football League and other competitions that stand in their way. It could also feature the royal family, specifically King Charles III, and Camilla's visit to the Racecourse Ground.

