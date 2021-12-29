From welcoming Lilibet to their Oprah chat, THESE are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's milestone moments of 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a trailblazing year, from welcoming their second child and first daughter together to speaking their truth in an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes have had their fair share of ups and downs this year. As we look forward to welcoming the new year, we’re looking at the path-breaking royals’ explosive year and most memorable moments of 2021.

Oprah Winfrey interview: In March 2021, for the first time ever, the couple opened up about the struggles they faced as royals and went deep into detail about their decision of stepping down from the royal family, they also shared insight into their life in LA. During the explosive tell-all interview, Meghan and Harry revealed many shocking details about their time as royals and what they faced.

Welcoming Lilibet: On June 4th, the couple welcomed their first daughter and second child–Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in LA. Lili, as her parents call her, is the eleventh great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Harry’s return to UK for Princess Diana’s statue reveal: Soon after the birth of young Lili, Harry reunited with the royals in July for his late mother’s 60th birthday events. Honouring Princess Diana’s legacy, her 2 sons Harry and Prince William unveiled a statue of the late Princess in Kensington Palace. At the time, Buckingham palace also stated: “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy.”

Harry and Meghan tour New York: This trip marked the duo’s first high-profile outing since Meghan gave birth to Lilibet. The trip's main purpose was to join the all-star lineup for Global Citizen Live. During the visit, Meghan told reporters, “It's wonderful to be back.”

Sussexes share Lilibet’s photo: The new parents shared the first-ever photo as a family of four on Christmas, featuring themselves and their kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. Their 2021 holiday card was extra special as it was the first photo the duo shared of their daughter Lilibet and showed their son Archie all grown up.

