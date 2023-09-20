'Well played': Travis Kelce enjoys compilation of Taylor Swift references made by NFL commentator while romance rumors heat up

Ever since rumors of Taylor Swift "hanging out" with Travis Kelce first came out, rumors of their romance have only caught more buzz. While a lot of people are quite surprised by the unexpected pairing, the music industry and the football world are colliding due to them potentially dating. During the game on Sunday, September 17, when the NFL star made his first touchdown, announcer Ian Eagle said, "Kelce finds a blank space for the score."

NFL's Rich Eisen didn't stay far behind and decided to have his own fun with the rumors. During a pre-game coverage, the commentator made a string of Swift references talking about Kelce and he was quite of proud it. He posted a compilation of the comments on his Instagram account and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end ended up commenting on the post.

NFL commentator makes Taylor Swift references in reference to Travis Kelce

"Look what you made me do, @killatrav," Eisen captioned the compilation. "I've been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift recently," he further wrote on the video. In the clip, the commentator said, "That bone bruise and that injury, one would think is delicate," referring to the singer's song Delicate while talking about Kelce's injury. "He's been able to shake it off," he continued referring to Swift's popular and catchy 2014 song Shake It Off.

He proceeded to add an All Too Well reference in conversation. "You saw it on Thursday night when Travis Kelce wasn’t in there, it left a blank space, but I think he returns today and proves to be the anti-hero. Never goes out of style," Eisen continued his amusing attempts by mentioning more of Swift's songs namely Blank Space, Anti-Hero, and Style. "Kelce coming out, August... is over. Now September," he made another pun referring to Swift's track August.

Every time, the announcer made a Swift reference, a dinging noise played in a hilarious attempt to keep a proper score. Meanwhile, Kelce commented on the video, "Well played Rich... Well played [clapping hands emoji] [laughing face emoji]." Netizens also enjoyed the fun video and made their thoughts known. One user wrote, "Masterfully executed and hilarious!" Another said, "The type of content we are all here for [trophy emoji]."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance rumors

A third felt, "That was fantastic. Bravo," while a fourth quipped, "My wife has never been more interested in football..." For the unversed, a source previously told The Messenger, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." Prior to the dating rumors, Kelce attended her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.

He was disappointed he could not give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me. So, I took it personal," he said on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

