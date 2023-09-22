'We’ll see what happens in the near future': Travis Kelce divulges all about inviting Taylor Swift to his football game game

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Travis Kelce, the NFL Player, dropped a hint that has set tongues wagging: he invited pop sensation Taylor Swift to one of his football games. While rumors swirl about the nature of their relationship, Kelce's comments have certainly sparked speculations. Here's the inside scoop,

Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift to the game

Travis Kelce shared on the show, “I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,'” He was referring to the Chiefs' home stadium, Arrowhead, where both he and Swift have made significant appearances. Kelce added, “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”As the NFL Player geared up to play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, fans couldn't help but wonder if Taylor Swift might make an appearance to support Kelce. Swift is currently on a break from her blockbuster Era's Tour, making it a plausible scenario.

When questioned about the intense speculation surrounding his potential romance with the "Lover" singer, Kelce remained unfazed. He responded “No, it’s life, baby,” I thew it out there, I threw the ball in her court.” However, Kelce did find humor in how much attention the story had garnered, likening it to a game of telephone where information gets distorted as it's passed along. He also playfully blamed his brother, Jason Kelce, he said, “No one knows whats going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides.” Travis requested, “Everybody stop asking my brother about my love life”

Earlier, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, had jokingly confirmed the relationship on live television, saying, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true and I hope that this thing goes the mile.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together emerged earlier this month, with sources suggesting that they had quietly been hanging out. Their connection allegedly began when Travis attempted to give Swift his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts. As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship, leaving fans and media outlets buzzing with anticipation and speculation.

