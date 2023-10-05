'Well there's been...': When Emily Blunt spoke about her impactful career moments and how 'game changing' they've been

In an Interview with Harper Bazaar’s UK, actress Emily Blunt shared moments and details from her life that people don’t really know about. The actress cheerfully told the interviewer about some impactful career moments in her life and how game-changing those were for her. “I remember when The Devil Wears Prada came out, and it was like an overnight shift between people wanting to meet me for stuff.” The Devil Wears Prada star added, “That was a game changer because everyone saw it and everyone loved it.”



Actress explained how crazy The Quiet Place One’s premiere night was

Blunt also recalled how crazy the night at The Quiet Place One’s launch was. “It premiered at South by Southwest, and like ten people had seen it, and the film was made for no money and John had no idea how it was going to be received.” She stated how the premiere blew the doors off the place. “And it was what started this ripple effect and this kind of quick fire thing that happened in anticipation of the film coming out that was crazy that night,” the Oppenheimer star added.

The Oppenheimer star would have loved to be a professional tour guide

On being asked what she'd do if she weren’t an actor, Emily replied thoughtfully that she’d love to travel, and would be a professional tour guide. The 40-year-old star also described her character Kitty in Oppenheimer as fiery, a force, very much Oppenheimer’s equal. “She was not a woman that conformed to the sort of 1950s housewife ideal, she was described as someone who didn't do small talk she only did big talk,” the star added while describing Kitty. People really loved her energy throughout the interview.

Emily Olivia Laura Blunt is a British actress. She is the recipient of many accolades, including a Green Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In addition to nominations for three British Academy Film Awards. She was ranked as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2020 in Forbes.

