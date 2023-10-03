‘Well, when they stop...': When Taylor Swift addressed why she sings about her haters so much

Art is a form of expression and music comes as a medium to emote what the artist wants to say. It has been practiced by almost every artist who put their feelings in the lyrics of the songs and Taylor Swift has almost every song related to her personal life. Be it her romantic life or a breakup, the songs by the artist have been chartbuster hits that resonate with the audiences. However, there was a time when she revealed why she sings about her haters so much in her songs.

Taylor Swift reveals why she sings about her haters

The Shake It Off singer mentioned her critics directly, and said that if they continue to spread hate about her, she has no issue calling them out in her music. Taylor Swift clapbacked back at her haters during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning and said, “Well, when they stop coming for me, I will stop singing to them. You know, people go on and on about, like you have to forgive and forget to move past something.”

Miss Swift does believe in forgiveness, as she added, “Yes, absolutely. Like, for people that are important in your life who have added, you know, who have enriched your life and made it better, and also there has been some struggle and some bad stuff, too.” Talking more about the toxic traits of the haters, she also said, it's fine to move on. “ But I think that, you know if something’s toxic and it’s only ever really been that, what are you gonna do?… Just move on. It’s fine,” added the Love story singer

What is next for Taylor Swift?

The singer has always had a new project in the works while she is also in the midst of a massive world tour, and has been dropping lots of music videos. Along with that, she’s also releasing brand-new music and is also slated to direct a feature film. While she has officially wrapped up the first leg of the Eras Tour, she is all set to run all the way into November 2024.

