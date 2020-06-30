Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland finally give fans an update about their wedding plans

After the Coronavirus put a damper on Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s original wedding plans, the couple now speaks up about their plans to tie the knot. Scroll ahead to see what the couple said.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have put a pause on wedding plans. The couple recently opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic had affected their plans to tie the knot during their appearance on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. "No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland explained to Chris Harrison. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out. And of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible," she added.

Hyland, who has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, is immunocompromised and at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus. The Modern Family actress got engaged to Adams in July 2019, after the pair started dating in 2017.

In an August 2019 interview with ET, Adams said he and Hyland planned to take their time with wedding planning. "I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like, when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun," Adams said. "We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time," he added.

"Also, Sarah is going to be like Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer's glue is going to be involved. So, I think we're just holding off on that," the former reality star, Adams also added.

