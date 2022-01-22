Wells Adams hints at Vegas wedding with Sarah Hyland; Jokes 'not sure if we can wait another year.'

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have had terrible luck with wedding dates this year. If you didn't know, the couple has already postponed their wedding plans two times and now it has become close to unbearable. In a chat with ET Canada, the famous TV personality shared his wedding frustrations. He revealed his plans to elope to Vegas and do the deed then and there if their plans fell through again.

Adams who is famous for having been a recurring participant of Bachelor in Paradise, met Sarah Hyland on social media in 2017 when Adams slid into Sarah's DMs. Subsequently, the couple moved in together in 2018 and finally got engaged in 2019. They were all set to marry however had to postpone their wedding ceremony due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. In his interview Wells Adams revealed his plans to elope if necessary and said, "Listen, we’ve postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we’re just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out." He added, "I’m not sure if we can wait another year. We’ll see. Who knows what’s going to happen."

Adams shared that he would rather have an intimate wedding than an elaborate extravaganza and mentioned that he was stunned at Ben Higgins' wedding, a fellow citizen of the Bachelor Nation. He said, "I loved [Ben Higgins] wedding. His wedding was awesome, but he invited way too many people." Adams added, "He had like 400 people there. I don’t even know 400 people, let alone like 400 people."

