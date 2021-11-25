Wells Adams pens a thoughtful note for his 'beautiful bride to be' Sarah Hyland on her 31st birthday

Wells Adams has recently penned a heartwarming birthday note for his "beautiful bride-to-be" Sarah Hyland on the latter's 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Bachelorette star gushed over his fiance with some of the most adorable pictures of her.

"So often I’m in awe of your natural elegance that I have to capture it," he penned while lauding the Modern Family alum. The pictures are mostly of Sarah laughing her heart out, or being her best self! Adams seems to be totally in love as he praised his fiance for her natural personality. "Here are some of my favorite portraits that I’ve taken of you, my love," he noted in the birthday tribute.

Calling the times spent with her "epic adventures," Adams asked Hyland to get ready for "another one," possibly referring to their wedding which reportedly got delayed due to COVID-19 and the pandemic. "I love you plus one anything you say. Happy birthday, baby," he penned.

This isn't the first time that Adams has packed on the PDA with Hyland on social media. The two have always been open about their romance and fans love getting updates about the pair. Hyland and Adams post selfies, and aesthetic pictures of themselves often. Hyland went to the comments to tease Adams for the cheesy wish! "F**k I love you so muchhhh I also love that you used the word portraits. VERY bridgerton...I LOVE YOU BABY," she jokingly penned!

Fans took to the comments section to wish Hyland on her 31st birthday. While some gushed over the birthday tribute, others eagerly asked the couple about their marriage plans.

Take a look at Wells Adams post:

ALSO READ: Sarah Hyland Birthday: 6 precious PHOTOS of the star with the Modern Family cast that you cannot miss out on