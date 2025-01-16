Wells Adams Talks About How Wife Sarah Hyland Reacted When He Was Eliminated From The Traitors: 'Can't Divorce Me...'

It’s safe to say that among Hollywood couples, Wells Adams, 40, and Sarah Hyland, 34, are not afraid to showcase their unfiltered side publicly. Similarly, this time as well, The Bachelor in Paradise alum did not shy away while revealing how his wife Sarah Hyland reacted to his elimination of the Traitors.

For the untold, Adams was the first one to be eliminated on the season three premiere of the reality competition show. It seems that the Modern Family star wasn't reportedly too happy about his eviction.

While conversing with Entertainment Weekly, the 40-year-old shared that he and his wife thought that he would last for a long time on the show. The Bachelor in Paradise alum said to the outlet that his spouse, with whom he tied the knot in the year 2022, was not very “proud” of him, further joking, “I mean, there's vows that we said for better or worse, so she can't divorce me over this. She was bummed, I think.”

The 40-year-old stated that Hyland ended up seeing the show that morning and he recalled asking her, “I'm like, ‘What did you think?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, you don't look that bad.’ I'm like, ‘It's that bad, isn't it?’”

Adams shared about thinking that his wife thought he would end up winning and that he thought the same and then that did not end up happening

You can catch The Traitors’s new episodes on Peacock on Thursdays at 9 p.m.

