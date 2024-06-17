Wendell Pierce Recalls Meeting His Former Suits Co-star Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: 'They Look Very Much In Love'

Wendell Pierce recently recalled his brief meeting with his former Suits co-star, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry. Pierce, who played Markle's character Rachel Zane's father in the hit legal drama series, revealed that he met the couple last year. The actor mentioned that they appeared to be "very much in love" when he reunited with them in 2023. Read on to know more details.

Wendell Pierce recently told People magazine at the 2024 Tony Awards that he briefly met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Pierce told the magazine that he reunited with them in 2023, and they "looked very much in love."

The actor also reminisced about his time sharing the screen with his former co-star Markle, who played the character of Rachel Zane in the global-famous legal drama Suits. He told the outlet that he had a "blast" working with her, noting since the series ended in 2019, he had the chance to reunite with her "a few times."

Pierce said that when Meghan Markle visited the town last year to receive an award, he had the opportunity to say "hello" and wish her, Prince Harry, and their children "well."

He further expressed that during his brief meeting with the couple, he observed that they "looked very much in love and were happy," suggesting that is the "most important thing."

The Wire star also revealed that he has met with Markle "a few times" since their hit legal drama ended in 2019, and they have had the chance to reminisce about their time working on the show, noting, "We have fond memories of working together."

Wendell Pierce on what he told Meghan Markle on their last day working together

Meghan Markle appeared in Suits as Rachel Zane for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018 before she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

Wendell Pierce previously appeared on the episode of the chat show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and recalled an anecdote about what he told his co-star Markle on the last day of their working together on Suits.

As per People magazine, the actor recalled that on their "last night" working together, he told Markle that her life was going to "change a lot" and she would going to be in a "bubble."

Pierce continued, noting that he reminded her to "always remember, no matter what, I'm your friend, you have lots of friends." He reassured her that no matter where she is in life, she can always count on him as a "friend."