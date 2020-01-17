Wendy Williams apologizes for her remark on Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip; Read details

Joaquin Phoenix who recently won a Golden Globe award for his brilliant performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker, became a target for Wendy Williams during the segment called Hot Topics.

The talk show host, Wendy Williams was in the eye of the storm when she made an insensitive remark on the Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip. The cleft lip is also known as the cleft palate, became the central topic of discussion for the talk show host, Wendy Williams. She said that when the lead stat of Joker, completely shaves off his mustache, the actor's hairline fracture is visible hinting at Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip. The actor who recently won a Golden Globe award for his brilliant performance as Arthur Fleck in the blockbuster hit Joker, became a target for Wendy Williams during her segment on the show called Hot Topics.

The Academy Award 2020 nominee Joaquin Phoenix never really spoke about what caused that lip scar. The fans and film audience were furious at the host Wendy Williams for making such an insulting remark on an actor who is well respected. Now, Wendy Williams has apologized for making that remark on Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip on her Twitter account. The cleft lip comment by Wendy Williams on the Oscar 2020 nominee did not go down well with the actor's fans and followers.

. Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to operationsmile and AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

They were quick to point out how the talk show host has been very insensitive not only to the actor but also to those who have the cleft lip. The fans and followers of Joaquin Phoenix demanded an apology from the talk show host. Some fans still feel that an apology is no enough as it was a terrible mistake by Wendy Williams to pass a comment on Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip.

(ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix put in a spot when shown a BTS clip of himself getting angry at Joker cinematographer; WATCH)

Credits :Twitter

Read More