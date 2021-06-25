Wendy Williams curses Britney Spears’ parents after hearing the singer’s heartbreaking testimony

Wendy Williams recently shared her thoughts on Britney Spears’ recent statement about her conservatorship. Scroll down to see what she said.

Like many other Hollywood celebrities and fans, TV host Wendy Williams was also in shock after hearing Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and what she has been through over the years. During the new episode of her TV show, Wendy expressed her disdain over Britney‘s heartbreaking statements about her family. If you haven’t yet heard what the pop icon said, Britney told the judge that her “whole family did nothing” to help her and that she wants to sue her entire family.

Now, weighing in, Wendy said: “How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears. Death to all of them.” The audience gasped in shock when she wished death on Britney‘s parents. Back in February, Wendy had said she thought Britney‘s dad Jamie Spears was a good man. “I think that her father is a good man,” she said previously. “I’ve heard that she still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in …”

Just yesterday, Britney’s ex Justin Timberlake took to Twitter to express his support for Spears and also called out the situation she was under the conservatorship rules. Taking to Twitter, Timberlake wrote, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right."

