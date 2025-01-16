Wendy Williams Denies Deteriorating Health Symptoms; Claims Being Trapped ‘In A Prison’

Wendy Williams opened up about her experience living in the wellness center at the New York facility. The media personality revealed that she begged the officials to get her out of the conservatorship because she felt trapped in prison. While speaking to Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club, Williams got teary-eyed as she explained the situation at the institution.

While sitting down for a rare interview with the host, Wendy Williams revealed that she was not "cognitively impaired" and yet was living with people who were in their 80s and 90s, with things going wrong with them.

Speaking to Tha God, the former DJ revealed, "I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison." She further explained, "I'm in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. These people—there's something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not."

Williams also went on to state that she has no access to the money in her bank. She claimed, "Listen, this system is broken, this system that I am in. This system has falsified a lot." The media personality continued to reveal, "For the last three years, I have been caught up in the system."

Speaking of her routine after coming out of the facility, the TV personality claimed that she watches TV all day and has her meals while lying on the bed. Williams also shared that she is not sure about the kind of phone she uses because only she can make the calls and no one else can call her.

She explained, "I can call you, but you can't call me." The former talk show host also shared, "I don't even know what kind of phone I have... I can't sit on the phone and look at things and scroll through things. I can't do that. I do not have a laptop. I do not have an iPad."

Adding to the statements of the facility, the media personality shared that she was not allowed to freely move around with the elevators being locked. Wendy Williams was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that releases thyroid glands.

