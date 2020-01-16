Wendy Williams faces heat after her remark on Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip; Read details

The talk show host, Wendy Williams openly made fun of the Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip.

The fans and followers of the Joker star Joaquin Phoenix took social media by storm when Wendy Williams made a remark on his cleft lip. This comment by the popular host did not goes down well with the fans of the Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix. The talk show host, Wendy Williams openly made fun of the Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip or what is also called cleft palate on her show. During a segment on the show called Hot Topics, Wendy Williams said that when the Joker star Joaquin Phoenix shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture.

She further added that the Hollywood actor who won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes recently, had one of those 'cleft lip, cleft palate.' The fans and followers of the Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix in no time started calling out the host Wendy Williams for her insensitive remark towards, Joaquin Phoenix. But, Wendy Williams did not stop there, she further in the show, hooked her finger in her lips and tried to imitate the common birth defect. The 45-year-old actor Joaquin Phoenix who essayed the character named Arthur Fleck in the highly appreciated film Joker, never openly spoke about the scar on his lip.

The fans who support the Joker star have left no stone unturned to criticize, the host, Wendy Williams for her insensitive remark on the actor Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip. The fans were shocked at Wendy Williams' remark on the Joker star and made sure to voice their criticism on social media.

