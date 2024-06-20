Wendy Williams' Friend Claims Her Guardianship Is 'Worse' Than Britney Spears' Conservatorship

In a surprising turn, Wendy Williams’ close friend Regina Schell has raised serious concerns about her guardianship. Recently, during an interview with The US Sun, Schell shared deep concerns about her guardianship. Williams and Schell have been friends for over four decades now.

Williams’ guardianship is drawing comparisons to Spears's conservatorship. However, according to Schell, Williams’s legal setup is more distressing. Why so, let’s deep dive into this and explore why is Williams’ one more difficult.

Troubling legal setup of Williams

Regina Schell’s friendship with Williams spans more than forty years. During these years they have shared many personal and professional moments. Their bond has become central in the context of Wendy’s recent health issues and the legal decisions affecting her life. Regina recently, compared Wendy’s guardianship to Spears's case and pointed out a critical difference.

She claims that Britney had family involved in her conservatorship, but that’s not the case with Williams. Wendy has a guardian who isn’t related to her at all. Sabrina Morrissey is appointed as the guardian of Williams right now. Regina questioned how this guardian gained such power over Wendy’s life. She even claimed that Morrissey is someone Wendy didn’t know before 2022.

Concerns over Wendy’s well being

The guardianship began after Wendy faced serious health issues. She faced a diagnosis of aphasia and dementia. Regina revealed that before Wendy’s health declined, she was actively involved in managing her finances and looking into real estate. Regina believes that the isolation Williams faces now has made her family more difficult.

Schell provided insights into the practical challenges Williams faces every day. She described instances where basic necessities like food delivery were delayed due to bureaucratic processes by Morrissey. This delay meant that Williams who once led an active and independent life now waits hours just for essentials. And, now after her independent lifestyle has changed a lot, Williams feels isolated and frustrated.

Legal battles and public scrutiny

The situation surrounding her guardianship became more complicated when her legal team and the producers of a documentary clashed. The documentary, titled, Where Is Windy Williams aimed to shed light on Wendy’s life under guardianship. Sabrina Morrissey, opposed the documentary, arguing that it could exploit her personal struggles.

The producers of the documentary insisted that Wendy herself was eager to participate. They claimed that the documentary was important for the public to understand Wendy’s story. It is more important because people should know her story amidst the controversy surrounding her guardianship. This disagreement led to a legal battle, where Wendy’s team and the documentary producers faced off over the right to tell her story.

No more independent life for Williams

Although both Spears and Williams involve legal arrangements where someone else has control over their lives and finances. But in Williams's case, her guardian is not even a family member. Sabrina Morrissey didn’t know Williams personally before becoming her guardian. Schell claimed that initially they were in touch with Sabrina but then she disappeared.

And, because of this, there were delays in essential tasks like getting food delivered on time. Before her diagnosis, Williams had been actively engaged in managing her finances and personal decisions. Schell revealed that Williams had consulted with financial experts and was in the process of securing real estate deals.

