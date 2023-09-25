‘Went ballistic, like absolutely...': When Tom Holland revealed he found out he was the new Spider-Man while 'scrolling through Instagram'

The saga of Tom Holland's journey as Spider-Man is not only confined to the silver screen but also involves a fascinating part of how he discovered he had landed the iconic role. As fans eagerly await updates on Holland's Marvel contract renewal, it's time to revisit the moment when Holland became aware of his selection as Spider-Man in the MCU by just casually scrolling through Instagram.

Tom Holland well-justified the role of Spider-Man

Tom Holland swung into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker, first in the 2016 movie, Captain America: Civil War. The superstar’s appearance in the movie was sufficient enough to make fans eager about the new Spider-Man. Holland further featured in his solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, embarking on a successful web-slinging adventure that was nothing short of spectacular. Holland‘s contract may have expired with the blockbuster release of Spider-Man: No Way Home but the superstar covered an impressive six movies in this tenure.

Tom Holland on finding out that he got selected as Spider-Man

Holland’s MCU journey is undoubtedly a success, but one could have hardly thought that the superstar became aware of the fact that he was chosen to play Spider-Man when he was just going through his Instagram. The revelation that Tom Holland had secured the role of Spider-Man for a new era didn't come through a grand announcement or a secretive meeting. Instead, it arrived in the digital age's signature style—via social media.

“I was in my bed scrolling through Instagram. It had been about a month since my audition. And Marvel just posted a photo saying go to our website and find out who the next Spider-Man is.” Holland added, “I went on the Marvel website on my computer and there it was: The new Spider-Man is Tom Holland. I went ballistic, like absolutely nuts.”

Little did Tom Holland know that his journey as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man would begin with a simple scroll through his Instagram feed. It is yet to be seen though how Marvel will make the announcement this time about Holland’s future with MCU.

