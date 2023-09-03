'...Went through s--t at the same time': When Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift talked about their 'sisterhood'

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for almost a decade now, and they've maintained a good bond throughout the years. In an interview a couple of years ago the two opened up about their relationship, and how they met. It is well-known to the public that the two met during the time they were dating the Jonas brothers, Joe and Nick. But that soon blossomed into a genuine friendship, as they clicked instantly.

Selena Gomez on her friendship with Taylor Swift

In a 2020 interview with WJS magazine, Selena Selena Gomez unveiled the extent of their connection and Taylor Swift's profound understanding of Gomez's private experiences, including her heartbreak caused by her breakup with Justin Bieber, her battles with lupus, and her mental health challenges. She stated, "I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed." Their friendship blossomed during the time when they were both dating different Jonas brothers, Swift was with Joe, and Gomez was with Nick. Selena revealed, "We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl." The Who Says singer opened up about how going as they "went through s--t at the same time," Swift taught her how she "should be treated at a young age."

The then 28-year-old singer revealed why the duo likes to keep their friendship private, adding, "There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do."

Taylor Swift on her sisterhood with Selena Gomez

The now 33-year-old had also chatted with WJS magazine for a different interview where she revealed, "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back." The singer pondered on the fact that she might be able to forgive people who've wronged her but that won't be the case if someone messed with Gomez. Swift added, "In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

