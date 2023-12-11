Were Anna Cardwell and her mother Mama June on bad terms? Exploring their troubled relationship amid the reality TV star's demise
Anna Cardwell, known as Chickadee, tragically passed away at 29 after battling adrenal carcinoma. But, she had estranged relationship with Mama June. Read on.
MAMA June's daughter, Anna Cardwell, has tragically passed away at the age of 29 after a brief but intense battle with cancer. Anna, who had a complex relationship with her mother, June, succumbed to adrenal carcinoma on December 9. The mother-daughter duo, known for their turbulent history, found some reconciliation during Anna's health struggles.
Anna Cardwell and Mama June's troubled relationship
In March, it was reported that Anna, also known as 'Chickadee,' began losing her hair and faced challenges with eating, a few months after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer affecting the adrenal gland. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, the aggressive cancer spread to her liver, kidney, and lungs.
June confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on December 10, sharing a family photo alongside a heartfelt caption. She wrote in the caption, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM." She further continued, "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."
Anna and June's relationship had its share of difficulties. June was only 15 years old when she gave birth to Anna, and their bond became strained when June rekindled a relationship with Mark McDaniel, Anna's alleged childhood abuser, after his release from prison in 2014. Legal battles over money and unpaid appearances on the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo further strained their connection.
Anna and Mama June rekindled amid her cancer struggle
However, the pair reconciled when Anna fell ill. In April, June and her partner, Justin, relocated to Georgia to be closer to Anna during her chemotherapy treatments. Despite their complicated history, the family rallied together and reunited amid Anna's battle with cancer.
Anna's life was marked by personal challenges, including a divorce from her husband Michael Cardwell. She leaves behind two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and is survived by her three sisters – Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, and Jessica 'Chubbs' Shannon.
