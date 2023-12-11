Were Anna Cardwell and her mother Mama June on bad terms? Exploring their troubled relationship amid the reality TV star's demise

Anna Cardwell, known as Chickadee, tragically passed away at 29 after battling adrenal carcinoma. But, she had estranged relationship with Mama June. Read on.

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on Dec 11, 2023   |  12:30 PM IST  |  328
Instagram
Anna Cardwell (Instagram)

MAMA June's daughter, Anna Cardwell, has tragically passed away at the age of 29 after a brief but intense battle with cancer. Anna, who had a complex relationship with her mother, June, succumbed to adrenal carcinoma on December 9. The mother-daughter duo, known for their turbulent history, found some reconciliation during Anna's health struggles.

Related Story

entertainment

What happened to 2 Chainz? Exploring why rapper was rushed to hospital and his condition

Anna Cardwell and Mama June's troubled relationship

In March, it was reported that Anna, also known as 'Chickadee,' began losing her hair and faced challenges with eating, a few months after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer affecting the adrenal gland. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, the aggressive cancer spread to her liver, kidney, and lungs.

June confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on December 10, sharing a family photo alongside a heartfelt caption. She wrote in the caption, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM." She further continued, "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

Advertisement

Anna and June's relationship had its share of difficulties. June was only 15 years old when she gave birth to Anna, and their bond became strained when June rekindled a relationship with Mark McDaniel, Anna's alleged childhood abuser, after his release from prison in 2014. Legal battles over money and unpaid appearances on the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo further strained their connection.

Anna and Mama June rekindled amid her cancer struggle

However, the pair reconciled when Anna fell ill. In April, June and her partner, Justin, relocated to Georgia to be closer to Anna during her chemotherapy treatments. Despite their complicated history, the family rallied together and reunited amid Anna's battle with cancer

Anna's life was marked by personal challenges, including a divorce from her husband Michael Cardwell. She leaves behind two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and is survived by her three sisters – Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, and Jessica 'Chubbs' Shannon.

ALSO READ: How many children does Anna Chickadee Cardwell' have? Exploring the reality stars' daughters' lives amidst her tragic death

Advertisement

FAQs

Did Mama June's daughter Anna pass away?
Yes, Mamma June's daughter Anna Cardwell passed away at 29
Who is chickadee?
Mama June's late daughter Anna Cardwell was Chickadee
What happened to Anna Cardwell?
Anna suffered from cancer in agernal gland
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
5

Latest Articles