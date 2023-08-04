Were Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'all over each other' while being married to Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay?

Ever since news of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce came out, the Internet has been buzzing with discussion. Soon after, reports that the singer was dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater came out, shocking the Internet. It was then revealed that the latter had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. Regardless, social media was abuzz with cheating rumors.

Now, sources have claimed that not only did Grande hang out with Slater and his wife prior to dating one another, but also took Gomez on double dates with the couple. Here's what sources have recently revealed about the messy relationship timeline between the four.

Did Ariana Grande take Dalton Gomez on double dates with Ethan Slater and his wife?

According to Daily Mail, whenever Gomez and Jay used to visit Grande and Slater on their London set, the four used to spend time together on more occasions than once during the long filming schedule of the movie. "Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times and were seen out by cast members. Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana’s family together, including her mom and her brother," the source revealed.

Were Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'all over each other'?

The source added that the Positions hitmaker and the Spongebob actor were "sloppy" during their secret romance which is why their Wicked co-stars were aware of their relationship. "They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly," they added and claimed that Grande and Slater were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, as well as at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party back in March this year.

Several images of the two were leaked where they can be spotted hanging out and walking toward their trailers. Grande was even spotted with her arm around Slater, who is known for starring in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, in one of the pictures. Previous reports have revealed that the 30-year-old used to spend a lot of time with Slater's wife and son months before they started an affair while still being married to their partners.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's marriage timelines

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in 2021 and reports of their divorce came out last month, with some reports claiming the two had separated in January. No confirmation or official filing has been initiated by either of them. On the other hand, Ethan Slater tied the knot with his high school girlfriend Lilly Jay in 2018 and he filed for divorce from her last month. The 31-year-old and Jay have a child, their son who was born in 2022.

