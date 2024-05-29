Were Britney Spears' Jewelry Stolen From Her Home? Here's What Pop Star Has To Say

Britney Spears made a concerning post this morning on social media. The sensational artist claims her jewelry was stolen from her own home. The toxic posted a video showcasing that her jewels were gone. In the video posted to Instagram, Spears took fans through empty drawers and narrated how everything was stolen. This unfortunate event took place after her recent hospitalization after she checked herself in for mental illness. The sensational singer has had a turbulent year as a series of mishaps continue to happen. Take a look at Spears' recent social media post:

Britney Spears claims all her jewelry was stolen from her home

Britney Spears posted on Instagram that her valuable jewelry was stolen from her house. On Monday, the 42-year-old Gimme More singer posted a video on social media of an empty jewelry box, stating all her drawers were empty.

All drawers looked empty, save one, which once contained a religious necklace Spears identified as Mother Mary. The Gimme More singer stated in the video, “Look, I'll show you guys for real; all my jewelry was taken.”

She continued to tell fans that she was afraid. She then said everything was gone, and all her jewelry was gone. Spears captioned the image, "So you can see for real that all my jewelry was stolen... It's difficult to buy new now because I'm afraid it'll go missing.”

The singer continued in the caption, saying that now she would buy cheap and fake. But even that would be difficult for Spears, as some of the pieces were made just for her. The singer also revealed her baby cross which she wore since she was 4 years old that also got stolen.

Britney Spears reveals she wants to get a tongue-piercing

After sharing the video about her robbery, Spears made a return to Instagram to post yet another tantalizing post. The singer did not provide any other information on the alleged robbery. The Womaniser singer returned to Instagram in a red outfit, informing fans she was thinking about getting a tongue ring.

In the video, Spears was seen dancing to Mad World by Timmy Trumpet and Gabry Ponte. She was even seen giving fans a close-up of her black choker necklace. The singer made a tongue-out face and captioned the post, “Thinking of getting my tongue pierced.”

Meanwhile, the Toxic singer caused anxiety earlier this month when she was photographed barefoot and in tears outside the Chateau Marmont in the middle of the night.

