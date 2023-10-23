'We’re doing equal work...': When Jennifer Aniston revealed the whole FRIENDS cast had to renegotiate their salaries; said they threatened 'not to show up...'

Despite the abundance of television shows that have captivated viewers, none have managed to set the standard for laughter and find a place in people's hearts quite like FRIENDS. This beloved show has earned its widespread popularity for various reasons, including its ensemble cast, witty humor, iconic characters, and more. FRIENDS has always aimed to delight its audience, creating a strong sense of connection and emotional resonance with viewers.

WhIle dedicated fans are well-versed in every facet of the show, from the cast to behind-the-scenes moments and more, only a select few are aware of the time when the entire FRIENDS cast had to engage in salary renegotiations. Here’s the complete story.

Here’s what Jennifer Aniston revealed about the salary renegotiation of the cast

In 2019, Jennifer Aniston participated in an interview with Radio Times where she disclosed information about the salaries of the FRIENDS' cast. She remarked, "I'm aware that I've had a relatively smooth journey in the industry. However, even during our time on Friends, it wasn't solely about achieving equal pay between men and women; some of the female cast members were actually earning more."

According to some sources, the FRIENDS cast collectively negotiated their contracts starting from season three to ensure equitable earnings. Although they initially received $22,500 per episode in season one, reports suggest that Jennifer Aniston and her co-star David Schwimmer started earning more than their co-stars in the second season.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time FRIENDS cast hung out together and broke the internet; Courteney Cox reveals the story behind the famous photo

Actors even threatened the makers of FRIENDS

A 1996 New York Times report even asserted that the stars had gone as far as threatening "not to participate in the filming of the upcoming season's episodes." Aniston emphasized that these negotiations were primarily focused on the principle of equal pay for equal work, stating, "Our discussions revolved around the idea that we were all putting in the same level of effort and, therefore, we all deserved to be remunerated in a similar fashion. I would not have felt comfortable going to work knowing that someone was receiving a certain amount while I was receiving a greater sum."

It was reported that Aniston and Schwimmer decided to accept a reduced salary to ensure that all cast members received equal pay. When season three arrived, it was said that the cast members were each earning $75,000 per episode. Ultimately, for seasons 9 and 10, they reached a salary of $1 million per episode.

FRIENDS, comprising 10 seasons, is currently accessible on Netflix . The series revolves around a close-knit group of friends and the challenges they face in their lives. Notably, the show has garnered multiple awards and continues to captivate the hearts of teenagers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'She was nice, but ...': FRIENDS-helmer James Burrows revealed plans to recast Emily; Here's why he didn't