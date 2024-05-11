'We're Doing Great': Poolman Star Danny DeVito Opens Up About His Secret to Unusual Married Life With Rhea Perlman

A long and happy married life is what everyone wants. However, some cases are a bit different. One such couple would be Danny DeVito and his wife, Rhea Perlman.

In his recent interview, Jumanji: The Next Level actor opened up about how they both are dealing with things in their current time while also playing the role of a parent. If you wish to learn the secret to a happy life, you need to understand what DeVito has to say.

Danny DeVito talks about his relationship with Rhea Perlman

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are one of the oldest couples who have adopted the practice of living separately after their marriage while also not approaching the court for a divorce.

The Twins actor and Perlman married each other in 1982. Together, the couple has three kids and is also blessed with a grandchild who recently turned one year old. After living a happy married life for almost four decades, they announced their separation in 2012.

However, they never filed for a divorce. And looking at the words of DeVito, the two seem to have a great time with their current and separated lives.

Talking to Fox News, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor stated, "We're doing great."

He added that he and Perlman are sharing “our new granddaughter,” while also mentioning that they both meet “each other all the time."

He also stated they recently had met for their granddaughter's birthday celebration, adding, “We had a family party," while also stressing, "We're a tight family."

How does the actor work on things with Rhea Perlman?

While talking about his relationship with Rhea Perlman, Danny DeVito stated during the interview how they both have managed to work on their relationship in the past years.

He recalled the year 1970, when the two had met, adding, "We've been together for that long, and you grow together. It's like you really know how each other's feeling all the time."

The Lorax actor then stated that in cases like theirs, communication is the key, adding, "We participate in conversation daily. Lots and lots of talking, and (we've) done a lot of things together."

He also spoke of the growing family, stating that along with having “three beautiful children,” they also have “a granddaughter who is a year old” and adding, “We have one on the way.”

Although DeVito and Perlman have been living separate lives, the actor also mentioned a recent vacation they all had gone on.

"The whole family was together. I think that's part of it," he stated, while also mentioning, “We don't live together anymore, but we are together in a lot of ways."

