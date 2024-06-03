Were Enrique Iglesias And Aaliyah Friends? Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals How Singer Cried At The Night Of Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and accident.

After songstress Aaliyah passed away in 2001 in a plane crash, Enrique Iglesias was devastated. Aaliyah's social media fan page posted a video of Jennifer Love Hewitt talking about Aaliyah and Iglesias' friendship on Friday, May 31. Interestingly, Hewitt played the lead role in Iglesias' iconic Hero music video from 2001.

There's a heartfelt moment in the video where Hewitt holds Iglesias as he sobs. Hewitt clarified that she became aware of the close friendship between Iglesias and Aaliyah during the photo shoot. She claimed that not many people were aware of it and that Aaliyah's passing had a profound impact on Iglesias.

Reflecting on Aaliyah: Hewitt's memories and impact

On May 31, a fan account of Aaliyah Legion shared a heartwarming video on X. In it, we can see Hewitt expressing her appreciation for the artists' mashup, showcasing the connection between them.

Jennifer also shared a story about filming a music video with Enrique Iglesias. She claimed that they filmed it on the night Aaliyah died. Hewitt explained how this news impacted the production, as Enrique had to film his crying scenes that night, and he was genuinely crying because Aaliyah had died. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Hewitt, who gained popularity for her performance in The Client List, talked more about the atmosphere on the set. She said that when they were done filming the video, everyone on the set got together for a mass prayer for Aaliyah. Hewitt further recalled Iglesias had dedicated the video to Aaliyah and called the night "really intense."

A tribute to Aaliyah’s life and career

Aaliyah died on August 25, 2001, at just 22. She was filming the music video for her song Rock the Boat in the Bahamas at that time. On the way back to Miami, the small plane carrying her and seven others crashed into a swamp shortly after takeoff. Unfortunately, everyone on board died.

Hewitt's story demonstrates how Aaliyah's death affected everyone involved in the music video. Iglesias' devotion and prayer reflected the music community's deep sense of loss. This tribute also pays heartfelt respect to Aaliyah's artistic values.

On the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's passing in August 2021, her ex-boyfriend Damon Dash discussed their relationship with Entertainment Tonight. The hip-hop entrepreneur disclosed that Aaliyah had a lifelong fear of flying.

He also mentioned hearing allegations that Aaliyah's music video director, Hype Williams, had turned down an offer from Lenny Kravitz for a different plane before the accident.

Aaliyah debuted as an actress in the 2000 movie Romeo Must Die, co-starring Jet Li. Her self-titled album which was released in 2001 came in at number two on the Billboard 200 receiving a lot of appreciation.

After her tragic demise, another film titled Queen of the Damned was released in 2002 wherein Aaliyah played a vampire named Akasha. A posthumous album titled I Care 4 U was also released in the same year.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband Brian Hallisay? All We Know About The 9-1-1 Star's Partner