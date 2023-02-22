Were Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia thrown out of a restaurant?
The “Barcelona” singer and his alleged girlfriend felt awkward after leaving a restaurant as the two got involved in a sticky situation: Get the scoop inside!
Dinner date gone wrong? Looks like a Shakira fan didn’t approve of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. Yes, you read that right! In a recent incident, a waiter refused to serve food to Gerard and his girlfriend as the owner of the restaurant turned out to be a huge Shakira fan. The duo was reportedly thrown out of a Japanese restaurant where the two went for a dinner date. The video of the two leaving the restaurant has gone viral on Twitter. In that video, the ‘Barcelona player’ and Clara Chia Marti could be seen stepping out of the restaurant and getting into their car in sheer disappointment. Marti’s expression in that video says it all as she looks very sad and humiliated.
It seems like Shakira’s topic is not going to end any soon from Gerard and Marti’s life. This is yet another embarrassing incident that happened with the duo after Shakira’s diss track that took a brutal dig at the couple. In that song, she disrespectfully criticized the soccer player and Marti. The lyrics say – "She has a good person’s name, clearly, it’s not what it sounds like.” Also, “you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”
Gerard and Clara Chia Marti’s relationship so far
After the shocking breakup announcement with Shakira, Gerard Pique yet again came to headlines for his new love affair. The 35-year-old Barcelona player has gone official with his 23-year-old girlfriend ‘Clara Chia Marti’ last month. He even shared a picture of himself with PR student Marti and made his relationship public. In that picture, the duo was seen wearing matching black shirts, giving a sly look at the camera. The video came out just after the release of Shakira’s sweet revenge track. It has been reported that the two have been seeing each other for months. Though it’s still not clear whether he was dating Marti before his separation from Shakira.
