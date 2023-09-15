‘We're gonna need a bigger…’: When Ryan Reynolds trolled Nick Cannon after he made announcement on expecting baby no 11

Ryan Reynolds has a way with words and is also widely known for his hilarious tweets. The Deadpool star loves to comment and engage with fans in a humorous manner. From his wife to friends, the actor takes it on anyone. Similarly, last year, when his friend Nick Cannon announced that he was expecting his eleventh child, Reynolds couldn’t help but add a humorous remark. And this is not the first time he has made fun of his pal. Check out what Reynolds had to say.

Ryan Reynolds trolled his friend Nick Cannon after he announced baby number 11

In 2022, Reynolds poked fun at Nick Cannon again. Oh, baby! Wait till you see how Ryan Reynolds reacted when he found out that Nick Cannon was expecting his 11th child.

The Deadpool star, who was then expecting his fourth child with wife Blake Lively, had a simple reaction after hearing the news on Twitter (now X). In an allusion to Jaws, he said in his tweet, "We're going to need a bigger bottle."

Fans understood that it was all in good humor because the actor enjoys such banter on social media. Reynolds' Twitter (now X) joke came only months after he and Cannon collaborated on a Father's Day campaign for Aviation American Gin starring The Masked Singer host, who was a father of eight at the time. Cannon created a cocktail named the vasectomy in an advertisement for the Free Guy alum's spirit line and remarked, "Lord knows I need one."

He has, however, added a few more children to his family since then. After the video came out, Reynolds wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to @NickCannon! Yes, it's delicious, but the aviation vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective."

Ryan Reynolds recently joked about selling one of his kids to raise funds

Ryan Reynolds is demonstrating his dedication to his British football club, Wrexham AFC. The actor and his co-chairman, Rob McElhenney, revealed they need £20 million to expand their football stadium in the second episode of his docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

As per CNN, during the episode, Shaun Harvey, Wrexham AFC's board advisor, informed Reynolds and McElhenney of the news. To which Reynolds replied, "It's a huge problem." Harvey further said, "We'll find a solution because we'll have to think outside the box and do things differently."

The Deadpool star then quipped, "I'll sell one of my children. I have four. I don't even know what their names are."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds shares four kids with his wife, Blake Lively, James, Inez, and Betty, and the couple welcomed another child this year whose name and gender have not been revealed yet.

