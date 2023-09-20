'We're in our fix-it era': Taylor Swift's 1989 Version's vault puzzle crashes, google steps in to fix it

With the 1989 Taylor's version releasing in days, Taylor Swift decided to play a little game with her fans. Ahead of the album release, the singer took to google to post a puzzle that would end up giving the names of the titles in the album. Within hours of its release, the puzzle link crashed on Google. And so, the search engine itself had to come up and tell the fans that they were trying to fix the problem. Here is everything to know about it.

Taylor Swift's puzzle crashes

With each Taylor's Version release, Taylor Swift has delighted her fans by unveiling unreleased From The Vault tracks, a tradition that began with her re-recordings of Fearless and Red. For 1989 (Taylor's Version), Swift has partnered with Google to create a series of 89 word-scramble puzzles. So, these puzzles must be collectively decoded 33 million times worldwide to unlock the vault and reveal the song titles, possibly accompanied by snippets.

To participate, fans simply need to click on the blue vault icon that appears in the bottom right corner when googling Taylor Swift. The vault challenge involves solving word scrambles, with the correct answer leading to another puzzle. However, the overwhelming demand from Swifties has caused the puzzle system to temporarily crash, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its restoration.

Google then took to Twitter to make the post addressing the crash. In the post, Google mentions, "Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon."

Swifties' power has been consistently proven, with their ability to crash Google being the latest testament, adding to the mini earthquake that they were able to create on one of the tour concerts. As fans eagerly await the puzzle's return, they continue to share their excitement and dedication on social media, reaffirming Taylor Swift's unrivaled connection with her fanbase. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily doze of pop culture updates.

ALSO READ: 'She a real bad': Taylor Swift kisses Selena Gomez as the two enjoy time in Italy; PICS Inside