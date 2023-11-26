Were Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle encouraged to dress like Princess Diana? Exploring rumors amid new book release about royal family

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were encouraged to dress like Princess Diana, according to a new book about the royal family. The book, called Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, was written by journalist Omid Scobie. Here's what the book reveals.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'replicated' Princess Diana's looks

In the book obtained by Page Six, Scobie reveals that both Markle and Middleton “regularly replicated” Diana’s “iconic looks,” and even wore accessories that were “once owned by the late princess.”

Since Markle and Middleton are married to Diana’s sons, Prince Harry, and Prince William, it was considered fitting for them to wear items associated with Diana. However, Scobie points out that trying to replicate Diana’s style has become a common practice in the royal family over the past thirteen years.

According to Scobie, decisions about how Markle and Middleton should dress in a way reminiscent of Diana were not made lightly. A royal insider who had worked with Harry and William stated that such decisions were always discussed with the princes. Sometimes, others in the royal circle would suggest looking at old pictures of Diana for fashion inspiration.

However, Scobie notes, “But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” he added, “At the right moment this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realize it’s often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana’s shine to rub off on them."

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship

The book also touches on the relationship between Markle and Middleton. According to Scobie, they have had almost no direct communication over the years, and there are tensions between them. He claims that Middleton jokes about feeling uneasy when Markle's name is brought up. Despite efforts at reconciliation, the book suggests that Middleton is unlikely to fully trust Markle and Harry after their interviews and their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

The book, set to be released soon, covers various topics related to the royal family, including the contentious relationship between Markle and Middleton, their fashion choices, and the challenges faced by the monarchy.