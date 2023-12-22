Were Macaulay Culkin's parents in Home Alone rich? Exploring what the Federal Reserve economists had to say about the Christmas classic
The McCallister home's $2.4 million value in 2022 places them in the top 1% of Chicago incomes, revealing the exclusive financial status of Home Alone characters.
Home Alone, a timeless 1990 holiday classic directed by Chris Columbus, follows the misadventures of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin). Accidentally left behind as his family vacations for Christmas, Kevin embraces the freedom of being "home alone.” His ingenuity is put to the test as he defends his residence from two bumbling burglars using a series of hilarious and inventive booby traps. The film seamlessly blends heartwarming moments with slapstick comedy, creating a beloved story that captures the spirit of the season. Culkin's charismatic performance and the film's enduring charm make Home Alone a cherished family favorite.
Were Macaulay Culkin’s parents in Home Alone rich?
Nearly 33 years have passed since the release of the iconic film Home Alone, and fans are finally receiving an answer to a longstanding question, how rich was the McCallister family?
Well, in this 1990 holiday classic, the McCallister family, consisting of Peter (John Heard), Kate (Catherine O’Hara), and their five children, including the mischievous Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), not only inhabited a spacious home but also embarked on a trip to Paris. Eager to unravel the financial mystery, The New York Times collaborated with economists Max Gillet, Cindy Hull, and Thomas Walstrum from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Given that the McCallisters' residence is an actual property in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, the economists meticulously examined data from household incomes in the Chicago area during the 1990s. They considered the house's property value, mortgage rates, taxes, and insurance. Their calculations revealed that a household with an income of $305,000 in 1990—or approximately $665,000 in 2022—could afford the McCallister home, assuming they didn't allocate more than 30 percent of their income to housing. This affordability, however, would be limited to the top 1 percent of Chicago-area incomes, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Adding to the analysis, Zillow estimated the current value of the Home Alone house at around $2.4 million in 2022, further solidifying its status as a high-end property. Realtor.com placed the home in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the United States, underscoring its prestigious standing.
While the film remained silent on the McCallister parents' professions, the novelization by Todd Strasser, based on John Hughes' screenplay, sheds light on their potential occupations. According to Strasser, Kate McCallister was envisioned as a fashion designer, a detail deduced from the presence of mannequins in the house. Peter McCallister, on the other hand, was deemed a businessman, a choice Strasser considered a "safe bet." Interestingly, Strasser admitted to never delving into the explanation of the McCallisters' financial background, assuming they were "upper middle class" but not excessively affluent.
Is Home Alone 3 releasing in 2024?
Regrettably for enthusiasts of classic Christmas films, the much-talked-about video titled 'Kevin's Revenge' turned out to be an impeccably crafted fake trailer. The video, which gained viral attention, cleverly wove together scenes from beloved original movies, incorporating footage from various films, shows, and commercials throughout the years. It served as a testament to the art of skillful editing and nothing more.
The original Home Alone movie graced the screens in 1990, followed by its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in 1992. Both films, particularly the first, are still hailed as the pinnacle of Christmas comedy. The narrative unfolds with young Kevin left behind as his family embarks on a vacation, cleverly outsmarting two would-be burglars attempting to plunder their residence. These films have etched themselves into the collective nostalgia of many childhoods and continue to captivate both young and adult audiences, solidifying their status as timeless classics. The comedic brilliance of a child, Kevin, outwitting two adults at every juncture with ingenious and well-executed traps renders these films among the most hilarious in the genre. Their enduring charm persists, making Home Alone a perennial favorite that transcends generations.
