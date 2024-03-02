Were Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell 'Seeing Each Other' Before Mom Tish Cyrus Married Actor? Here's What Sources Claim

Family tensions surged when rumors surfaced about Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's alleged romance before Tish Cyrus's marriage to the actor. The purported relationship sparked conflict within the family, adding strain to the dynamic. Recent revelations have stunned many, as reports suggest that Noah and Dominic were indeed involved romantically prior to his union with Tish.

Was Dominic Purcell and Noah Cyrus dating?

Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell reportedly had a romantic involvement that ended before he entered a relationship with her mother, Tish Cyrus. According to a source speaking to People on Friday, Noah, “was offended" by her 56-year-old mother's decision to marry the 54-year-old Prison Break actor, considering their prior connection.

The insider revealed, “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up.” It further admitted that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

Even though Noah and Purcell had ended their relationship before he started seeing Tish, the source alleges that “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married." Noah's representative declined to comment on the matter, while representatives for Tish and Purcell have yet to respond to People request for clarification.

Noah Cyrus’ close relationship with father Billy Ray Cyrus

Amidst apparent tension within the Cyrus family, Noah Cyrus has remained steadfastly supportive of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, according to an insider who spoke with People on Thursday. The source highlighted, “Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray. She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Tish in April 2022 after over 28 years of marriage. The former couple, who have both remarried, share five children, daughters Brandi, Miley, and Noah, and sons, Trace, Braison, and Christopher Cody from Ray’s previous relationships.

The insider added about the divorce, “It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids. Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.” During the divorce, a representative for the family issued a joint statement to People on behalf of Tish and Billy Ray. The statement read, “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

It continued, “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Noah Cyrus, who has been gaining attention at Paris Fashion Week, announced her engagement to Pinkus on social media in June of last year. Interestingly, she was notably absent from Tish's wedding in August.

