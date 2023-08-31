‘We’re not making them the enemy’: Breaking Bad actors reconnect and request negotiation with actors amid SAG-AFTRA strike

The cast of Breaking Bad has reassembled to urge Hollywood companies to begin negotiations with strike actors. More than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers, Bryan Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, and other members of the Breaking Bad world in an effort to reinvigorate picket lines. Both organizations are attempting to solve concerns brought about by streaming services' dominance, which has altered all elements of production and remuneration in the business.

Breaking Bad’s cast request negotiations with actors

The cast of Breaking Bad has reassembled to urge Hollywood companies to begin contract discussions with strike actors. Bryan Cranston spoke outside Sony Pictures Studios on Tuesday to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. He said, "We want you to come back to the table with us."

Whereas Jesse Plemons said, "The way things were structured ten years ago made a lot of sense, and it made it easier for journeymen-type actors, actors in the middle who are working just as hard or harder."

Breaking Bad was one of the most viewed and top-rated cable TV programs in its last season, which aired more than a decade ago. The AMC smash series has endured a lot of popularity on Netflix, but its performers claim that this is not reflected in their remuneration.

Aaron Paul remarked, "To be completely honest, I don't get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad, and that's insane to me. I think a lot of these streamers realize they've been getting away with not paying people a fair wage for a long time, and now it's time to pay up."

Cranston stated that they picked Sony as the company behind the Emmy-winning success, as well as its offshoot projects, the AMC prequel series Better Call Saul and the Netflix film El Camino. He said, "We're not making them our enemy. They are not the bad guys. These are people with whom we will all work again at some point. We just want them to see reality."

Several additional cast members, like performers from Parks and Recreation and the cult smash Jury Duty, have joined picket lines throughout the strike, establishing a link between popular series and the strike demands.

Cranston also confirmed SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher's recent statements to The Associated Press that the two Hollywood strikes are sparking a bigger national movement.

Better Call Saul cast members Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian joined the picket lines, as did the show's co-creator, Peter Gould, who has been on strike with the Writers Guild of America since May.

What is the SAG-AFTRA strike?

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) went on strike on July 14, 2023, amid an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). It coincided with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which began in May as part of a larger series of Hollywood labor issues.

The strike is the first time actors have begun a labor dispute in the United States since the 1980 actors strike, and it is the first time actors and writers have walked out at the same time since 1960. Both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in 2023 have led to the most significant disruption to the American film and television industry since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In addition to showing sympathy with the authors, the strike is being driven by industry developments such as streaming and its impact on residuals, as well as other emerging technologies such as AI and digital reproduction.

