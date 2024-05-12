Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Left Stranded At Heathrow Airport Before Nigeria Visit? Here’s What Happened

Contrary to popular belief, it is not just ordinary travelers who get frustrated by the chaos and the repetitive stories about flight delays at airports. But royal people too. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were left waiting at Heathrow Airport just before flying off to Nigeria as their pilot got sick.

Prince Harry and Meghan boarded an overnight flight to the Nigerian capital of Abuja, but not before they faced this unexpected issue. The couple, who were traveling to Nigeria for the first time, were seated in the first-class section of the Boeing 777 and were kept apart from other passengers by a curtain in the aircraft.

What was the purpose of their visit to Nigeria?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to Nigeria was part of their quick tour, following Harry’s London trip to grace the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games event, in which Nigeria participated for the first time in September 2023.

Moreover, the couple was invited to visit Africa by Nigeria's Chief of Defense's staff, the country's highest-ranking military official. People magazine's Simon Perry also accompanied them and covered the couple's various whereabouts.

Meanwhile, according to sources, this is also a reason to gain positive PR, as they are often reminded of their failures, which they wish to change for themselves and the world.

More details about Meghan Merkle and Prince Harry's assets as they try to create a positive PR image

According to sources, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to crave power and seek things to elevate themselves, as they are often reminded of their failures. Furthermore, they are not working royals, but want and need to keep up a royal image.

Meanwhile, the couple's combined net worth is close to Rs 500 crore since they stepped down in 2020 from their royal duties. That's not all; Harry and Meghan’s mansion in Montecito, California, which they purchased when they moved to the USA, costs £11 million (Rs 114 crore).

On the work front, Meghan Markle also recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which will tie in with her cooking show on Netflix. On the other hand, Harry may not include himself in commercial things.

