Were Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart spotted holding hands after NYC date? A timeline of the rumoured relationship

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart continue to be the talk of the town. Last week, the rumoured couple was spotted at a bowling alley together in New York City. While their pictures together sparked dating rumours, Selena denied them on Instagram a few days later. However, a few days back, Drew of The Chainsmokers duo and Selena were once again photographed by the shutterbugs as they held hands after their dinner date in the city. While the pop singers have not made things official yet, let us take a look at their alleged romance until now, shall we? Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: Timeline of their rumoured relationship

January 22, 2023: Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are photographed holding hands Page Six shared photos of the Rare singer and Drew Taggart holding hands as they walk out of a restaurant in New York City. The rumoured lovebirds were papped after their date night at the Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Soho. Selena smiled for the paparazzi as they clicked her. Drew was seen walking her to her car as they left. However, there was no goodbye-kiss. January 19, 2023: Selena Gomez denies dating rumours in a now-deleted Instagram post A few days after their dating rumours started doing rounds, Selena took to her Instagram space to shut those down in a now-deleted Instagram post. According to Cosmopolitan, the 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a hill with clouds on the backdrop. Along with the picture, she wrote a caption that read, “I like being alone too much.” If this was not a good-enough hint, she also wrote, ‘I am single’ in a hashtag format.

January 16, 2023: Sources say Selena can’t keep her hands off Drew Last week, US Weekly reported that Selena and Drew are ‘very casual and low-key’. A source told the publication, “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs." The source further added that Selena and Drew go bowling and watch movies when they spend time together. They further revealed that the Only Murders in The Building alum is very affectionate towards Drew and that she can hardly keep her hands off him. January 15, 2023: Eye-witnesses claim Selena and Drew make out like teenagers on a bowling date Page Six shared photos and videos of Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart where they are seen together on a bowling date at The Gutter, New York City. Eyewitnesses told the publication that Selena and Drew were seen ‘making out’ like teenagers. Shortly after, a group of young girls also went up to Selena to click pictures with her, after a man had gone in for an autograph.

