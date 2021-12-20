We're still about building traditions: Priyanka Chopra on spending Christmas with Nick Jonas and family.

The Matrix Resurrections star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently opened up on spending Christmas with Nick Jonas and their family. Opening up on the same with ET, the actress revealed her plans for the holiday season this year which includes spending some quality time with their families.

When asked about their mandatory Christmas traditions, the actress revealed that they are "still about building traditions." For those unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for 3 years now, with the couple recently celebrating their third marriage anniversary with a low-key setup amid their busy schedules. "Our big tradition is trying to spend Christmas together because we're always doing so many things apart," the actress noted.

Chopra Jonas also added that their focus has always been "just being home with the family" on Christmas and other holidays.

In other news, Priyanka's new movie The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release on December 22. The movie includes Chopra Jonas as Sati alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, and Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith, among others.

The cast and crew attended the star-studded green carpet of the movie for its final premiere on Sunday. Priyanka rocked the event with her stylish gown as she paid tribute to her character Sati with the colours of her dress from the day. The actress also took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from the event and of her beautiful look.

ALSO READ: The Matrix Resurrections' Keanu Reeves excitedly admits 'it would be fun' to join the MCU as a superhero