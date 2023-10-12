'We’re still figuring it out': Jada Pinkett Smith delves into 'constantly changing' relationship and THIS promise to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's relationship, which began in the 1990s, has been under public scrutiny since quite some time now. Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about her ongoing journey in her 25-year marriage to Will Smith. She described their relationship as a constantly changing and evolving entity, emphasizing that it's like a living organism.

Jada Pinkett Smith on her marriage with Will Smith

In her discussion with PEOPLE, Jada was quick to clarify that neither she nor Will has ever engaged in an affair, nor do they have an open relationship. Instead, their approach is rooted in transparency and open communication. Jada said, “We eliminated the chance of betrayal, it's like, ‘Let's talk about it. Let's work through it together. Let's be in partnership. Let's not keep each other in the dark.' "

To outsiders, their relationship might have appeared complicated due to periods of separation that were kept private. Jada admitted, "I think where that got confusing is that as time went on, there were different stages in my marriage where Will and I decided we were not together," she added, "We didn't tell the public, where I was actually thinking about divorcing, separating. There've been several of those where we've gone and lived our separate lives. So I think within that is where people might've thought that 'Oh, they must be having an open relationship.'"

Jada on divorcing Will

During her latest interview with Hoda Kotb on NBC, Jada revealed all about her divorce from Will Smith in 2016, "It was not a divorce on paper," when pried about not sharing earlier, Jada said they were, "just not being ready yet ... Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership ... In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out." She further added, “Why it fractured...that — that’s a lot of things ... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Despite these challenges, Jada made a solemn promise never to allow their marriage to end in divorce. She stressed, "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” the actress also said that she "made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," explaining, "We will work through ... whatever."

