Were Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper dating? Exploring their connection amid the former's pregnancy announcement

Suki Waterhouse has recently announced her pregnancy with long-time partner Robert Pattinson. The couple usually keeps their relationship private, but on Sunday Suki made headlines by announcing her pregnancy during her on-stage performance. Before her intimate romance with Pattinson, Suki dated iconic star Bradley Cooper for two years. Let's explore their connection amid the former's pregnancy announcement.

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper's relationship timeline

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper were in a relationship from 2013 to 2015. Their romance started in March 2013 when they were seen together in Boston. After nine months of dating, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the NYC premiere of American Hustle in December 2013, followed by attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. about a month later.

Although they were often seen together in public, Cooper and Waterhouse kept their relationship private. In May 2015, it was reported that they broke up because Cooper wanted to start a family while Waterhouse wasn't ready. A source stated to E! Online, "They remain friends but they both want different things right now." The Source added at the time that while Bradley wanted to start a family "Suki isn't ready. She loves Bradley and he loves her but she's so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom."

However, Waterhouse hinted that the split might not have been as amicable as it seemed. In a now-deleted TikTok video on January 26, 2022, she shaded Cooper for how he ended their relationship, captioning the video with, "Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart." Waterhouse confirmed the reference to Cooper when she liked a comment that read "Bradley Cooper besties."

After the breakup, Cooper dated model Irina Shayk, and they welcomed a daughter named Lea in 2017. The couple parted ways in 2019. Waterhouse, on the other hand, has been in a relationship with Robert Pattinson since 2018. Reports suggested that Cooper contacted Pattinson after rumors circulated that he was dating Waterhouse. An insider claimed that Cooper felt pressure from Waterhouse to help her make Hollywood connections during their relationship and was concerned that she might be using Pattinson for career advancement.

Suki Waterhouse announced the pregnancy

On November 19, 2023, at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, Waterhouse surprised the crowd by revealing her baby bump during a performance. In a video posted on social media, she humorously mentioned being "extra sparkly" to distract from the big news and then unveiled her pregnancy and received cheers from the audience. Waterhouse, 31, has been in a relationship with Robert Pattinson for more than five years, and the couple attended the Met Gala together in May, marking a significant public appearance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You can say it’s a sh**ty script or...': Robert Pattinson talks about playing parts that he is 'not into at all'; reveals having 'deep fear of humiliation'