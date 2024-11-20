‘We’re Talking….’: Cher Speaks Of Musical Mamma Mia And Wish To Work With THIS Actor

Cher has teased a third Mamma Mia film. The highly acclaimed singer recently also expressed her emotions about working with one of her closest people on the much-loved music project.

For the unversed, the singer who has given us mind-blowing tracks such as If I Could Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, and Strong Enough has just released a self-titled memoir.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cher opened up, stating, "We're talking about it." Revealing this beautiful information, the singer, who also happens to have the talent of being a fabulous actress, also mentioned, "I don't know when they're going to do it, but I know they're talking about it."

Cher joined the cast of Mamma Mia for its second installment, the 2018 Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again. She was seen playing the character of the late Donna's mother, Ruby Sheridan.

In the film, Sheridan shows up unannounced at the lead, Sophie, and the company's reopening of Donna's Greek inn.

While Meryl Streep played the role of Donna, Sophie was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried.

Cher’s Ruby Sheridan is then shown reconnecting with her old flame, Fernando, played by Andy Garcia, singing the nostalgic song by ABBA, Fernando, for obvious reasons.

When talking about her experience working on the second entry, the Shoop Shoop Song artist called it “amazing” and “fun-filled.”

Cher, who refers to Meryl Streep as “Mary Louise,” also goes on to add that she took the role “on a lark” because the Don't Look Up actress was involved in the movie.

During a discussion with the outlet, Cher called the idea of playing the mother of Streep on-screen “hysterical.”

Further talking about The Devil Wears Prada actress, Cher added that she has been asking her to “come back” for the third installment.

Meanwhile, Judy Craymer, the producer of Mamma Mia, also wishes to have both Cher and Meryl Streep on the set of her next film.

In her previous conversation about the project, Craymer mentioned that she already has an idea about a third Mamma Mia entry, with opportunities for both legendary actresses to return to the screen.

