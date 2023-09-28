'We're very Sex and the City': Heidi Klum about friendship with Sofia Vergara amidst latter's ongoing divorce from Joe Manganiello

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara's camaraderie is no secret from anyone. The two models get along like a house on fire and it's visible in all the behind-the-scenes clips they share on their social media profiles. From feeding each other during commercial breaks to clicking selfies, from hanging out offscreen to wowing with their fashion choices, the America's Got Talent judges do it all together. Vergara and the model even enjoyed a fun group boat ride recently.

Klum has now revealed details about her friendship with the actress while comparing their outings and equation to the iconic group from the hit series Sex and the City. Here's what the German-American model and former Project Runway host divulged about the same.

Heidi Klum opens up about friendship with Sofia Vergara

During a conversation with People, Klum spoke about Vergara and revealed how the two of them join fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel's partners for hangouts. "We're very Sex and the City, I have to say. We go out like four girls. It's actually [Cowell's fiancée] Lauren, and then [Mandel's wife] Terry and Sofía and I — the four of us, we go out a lot," she disclosed. Klum also revealed who the Carrie Bradshaw of the fun girl gang really is.

Heidi Klum reveals which of them is Carrie Bradshaw

"So when we sit there at the table and we're stuffing down whatever it is, and we're giggling and drinking our martinis, I'm always like, 'We're so Sex and the City.' It's hilarious. That's us," the model added. She then said Vergara was the Carrie of the group, For the unversed, Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, is the leading lady and one of the four characters of the group of women on the hit comedy-drama series Sex and the City.

Klum said she was more like Kim Cattrall's character Samantha Jones from the show. She further revealed that she would choose Vergara to be her partner if she had to recreate the balancing act performed by contestants Ramadhani Brothers. "I feel like we would have the best groove together. And we would still want to look good at the same time. And she would make sure that I would be on top," she explained and added she'd do the same for her.

The supermodel also revealed what went down on their boat trip together. Klum and Vergara joined Mandel and Terry Crews on the getaway but Cowell did not show up. "[Howie] has this gorgeous boat, and he just wanted to just be nice and invite us on. He had an amazing chef there. We were eating yummy sushi. I think he wanted to show off his boat," she mused.

