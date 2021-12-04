West Side Story: Ansel Elgort reveals how rehearsing with Mike Faist helped build their onscreen friendship

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will grace our screens as Tony and Maria in Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of West Side Story. As the movie's key storyline revolves around an iconic love story and important friendships, the cast members have shared a sneak peek at how the actors worked together behind the scenes. During the Global Press Conference of the movie, which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, Elgort elaborated on how his offscreen friendship with Mike Faist (Riff) which they built during the rehearsals reflected in the movie as their on-screen friendship.

Weighing in on the incredible friendship that Elgort and Faist developed during the "rehearsal process," the former said, "We...spent a lot of time together and we built that kinda friendship and we imagined about what it was like being kids playing as the Jets, before things even probably got too violent. And...I like us revisiting that friendship and almost having too much fun and playing with fire again and then it gets to the point where he crosses a line and hits me in the face and that’s like woah, what just happened."

Elgort went ahead to discuss the times when he wasn't the best dancer in the room. "But one thing, I will really appreciate your compliments and I have to give a lot of credit to being able to work with such amazing people because I came into that rehearsal when we were...rehearsing months in advance and I was not the strongest dancer. I was definitely the weakest dancer. But you have these incredible dancers who are all around me and also are all supporting me," Ansel said.

"And that was kind of like-felt like the whole, actually, the whole process, singing, dancing, acting, it was like an incubator...And Steven wanted us to all to be at our best," the actor stated.

It will be interesting to note whether Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation pans out exactly how the cast and the makers have envisioned it. West Side Story is slated to release on December 10 in India. What are your thoughts about cast members' incredible friendships? Share your honest opinions about the movie in the comments below.

