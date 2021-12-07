West Side Story banned from Saudi Arabia, UAE & other Middle East regions over censorship rules

West Side Story has been banned from several Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. According to a report, via Deadline, the official reason hasn't been made public however, it reportedly is related to the character called Anybodys.

Anybodys is a transgender character to be played by Iris Menas, a nonbinary performer. As Deadline reports, the Steven Spielberg version of the 1957 Broadway musical will not be premiered in the Middle East countries as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait did not approve distribution certificates. The censors in the other regions requested cuts but Disney opted to not make the edits.

This isn't the first time that a movie has been banned from Middle East countries. Previously, Marvels' Eternals was also not allowed to be released in the Middle East region over censorship issues. However, the UAE had eventually released Eternals but removed every intimate scene from the movie.

While West Side Story is yet to be released, it has created quite the buzz among the audience and the critics. Rachel Zegler has already been honoured with the Best Actress title by the National Board of Review, and the movie has also received a nod for Best Cinematography from the New York Film Critics Circle.

West Side Story is confirmed to be releasing on December 10. The movie stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, Rita Moreno as Valentina and Mike Faist as Riff. Are you excited about the movie? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

