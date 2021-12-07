West Side Story director Steven Spielberg lauds Shoojit Sircar for being a 'smart' filmmaker; Here's why

West Side Story director Steven Spielberg has recently opened up on his movie adaptation of the 1957 musical. During his conversation with Indian filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for 20th Century Studios India, the director has revealed his take on the upcoming movie and praised Indian directors including Sircar for being "smart" in their filmmaking approach.

When Sircar asked Spielberg whether the latter is aware of the musical part in Bollywood movies, which includes songs and dances, Spielberg revealed that he finds Indian filmmakers and their approach towards movies commendable. "You know, you're very smart...because I'll tell you why it's very smart. It is selling a story through the fastest way to our hearts," Spielberg began, adding that adding "music and dance" in any piece is the "fastest way" to attract the audience.

"Nothing reaches us more profoundly than if we are carried off somewhere where we never expected to go by a piece of music," Spielberg added as he lauded Shoojit Sircar and other Indian filmmakers for using music and dance to make the movies more approachable.

Speaking of music and the director's affinity towards musicals, Spielberg also opened up to being inspired by his parents, especially his mother who was a concert pianist. Noting the time when he had first heard West Side Story, Spielberg said that the musical "stuck in his head as a kid" and that he couldn't ever forget the story.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will grace our screens as Tony and Maria with Steven Spielberg's West Side Story which will release on December 10. Are you excited about the movie? Share your thoughts about the same with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Steven Spielberg says West Side Story is his 'conversation with the youth' in a rare chat with Shoojit Sircar